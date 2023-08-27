Cop in Custody For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Female Suspect

A police constable in Kitui County has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female inmate after sneaking her out of her cell.

A police report shows that Constable Francis Makau was standing guard on Saturday night when he left the report office and released one Mercy Mulei.

He allegedly sexually assaulted her in one of the office rooms in the station.

The officer is said to have committed the crime as his partner, Ali Abdi, answered a nature call.

Further, the report indicates, the suspect’s wife, Anne Kasyoka, 27, stormed the station at around 5.30 am looking for him after he failed to go home the previous night.

Kasyoka is said to have overheard people conversing in one of the rooms.

“She pushed the door where she found them dressing up and attacked the prisoner (Mulei) using a heavy stick where she sustained head injuries and suspected fracture on her left femur,” the report reads in part.

Mulei was rushed to Mutitu Sub-County hospital for treatment. Makau is in custody for the offence of sexual assault and his wife for assault.