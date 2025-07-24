Cop seriously injured after attack in Kilifi town

A police officer was attacked and left with serious wounds by a gang in Kilifi Town, Kilifi County.

The motive of the attack is yet to be known, police said.

Police who visited the scene said the constable of police was headed to work on Wednesday morning when he was confronted and attacked in Kiwandani area.

He sustained deep cuts in the head, left forearm, and elbow in the attack, police said.

Police said he was rushed to a local hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.

It is believed the gang was on a robbery spree when they met the officer.

They escaped the scene. A major operation is planned in the area as part of the probe into the attack, police said.

Meanwhile, a bodaboda rider was rushed to hospital with serious wounds he sustained during a robbery incident in Muungano area, Athi River.

The victim was attacked by two pillion passengers he had carried to Zebra area on Thursday morning.

Police said the attackers escaped with the motorcycle in the drama.

The rider sustained injuries to the head and was rushed to hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition. A hunt on the attackers is ongoing amid fears the motorcycle might have been sold elsewhere.