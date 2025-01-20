Cop Shakur Charged With Publishing False Information, Released On Sh50,000 Bail

Prison warden Jackson Kuria Kihara alias Cop Shakur was Monday charged in a court of law in Nairobi.

He had been suspended and later allowed to work for joining Kenyans in the anti-Finance Bill protests in June last year.

He appeared before magistrate Gilbert Shikwe and was charged with publishing false information.

He denied the charge and was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000.

According to the prosecution Shakur is alleged to have committed the offence on January 11, 2025.

Shakur was arrested on January 15, and arraigned in a day later, where DCI sought to detain him for 21 days to investigate several allegations levelled against him.

According to the Charge sheet, Jackson Kuria Kihara alias Cop Shakur: “On the 11th day of January 2025 at about 1718 Hrs., at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, jointly with others not before the court, knowingly and unlawfully published false information, while using the X Corp Account dubbed: shakur the cop @CopShakur, posted false information to wit… under which Law? This CS is an Upcoming Dictator. He is the one Responsible for the abductions together with Ruto… knowing it to be false and well calculated to cause panic among the Citizens of Kenya.”

He is a fierce critic of the President William Ruto’s government, who shot to fame during the height of the Gen Z protests.