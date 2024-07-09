Cops Involved in Alleged Abductions will be Prosecuted – Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said Tuesday any police officer or citizen who will be found to have been involved in alleged abductions during protests will be prosecuted.

Kindiki said the government will not entertain any violations to constitutionally guaranteed rights.

He reiterated the government’s duty to respect and ensure protection of constitutional rights to all.

Kindiki said state agencies tasked with the same will probe the alleged cases.

“The government has noted with concern claims of abductions and enforced disappearances allegedly perpetrated by security personnel.”

“Independent Constitutional and statutory agencies will investigate and prosecute any person or official who may be implicated with violating the Constitution by perpetrating confinement of any person outside the law,” Kindiki said.

He said all persons within the territory of Kenya are protected from unlawful arrests, abductions and enforced disappearances.

He said this also extends to any illegal methods of confining suspected criminals for investigations to prosecute or whatever reason.

Kindiki, further warned that organisers and financiers of crime during the protests will also not be spared.

He said they will also be prosecuted once investigations are completed.

During the protests, a number of individuals suspected to have been behind the protests were arbitrarily arrested and detained for days.

Their whereabouts remained unknown for days.

Some would later be dumbed in different locations after interrogation by people alleged to have been police officers.

Last week, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leadership handed over a report on at least 39 missing persons from the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

LSK, led by President Faith Odhiambo, lodged a formal report to the Director of Criminal Investigation, requesting an investigation into the alleged series of abductions.

Up to 42 people have died in the protests.