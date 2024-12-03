Cops on Trial Over Missing Indians Moved to Industrial Area Remand in Row Over New Charges

A group of police officers facing abduction charges of two Indians and their Kenyan driver were Monday moved to Industrial Area remand pending a ruling on an application they have made before a court.

The 15 officers have objected to plans to face murder charges in connection with the disappearance of the two foreigners and their driver.

This is after they were charged with abduction of the three.

They argued they could not face abduction and murder charges at the same time.

They are accused of abducting Mohamed Zaid Kidwai and Zulfiqar Khan, both from India and Nicodemus Mwania, from Kenya, on July 22, 2022.

Questions were being raised over the refusal by the Prisons Department to release the former police officers accused of being behind the disappearance of the.

This is despite a High Court order that directed their release last week.

The 15 officers were freed on a Sh3 million bond or Sh1 million bail on Wednesday November 27 evening by Justice Dola Chepkwony.

She upheld a ruling by Kahawa Law Courts Magistrate Gideon Kiage, who had freed them on the same terms on November 10, 2023.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had appealed Kiage’s November 10, 2023 ruling seeking to cancel the bond at the High Court.

But Justice Chepkwony granted the orders to release them.

Two of the 15 were from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), while 13 were from the now-disbanded Special Service Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Kidwai and Khan had been at Alchemist Bar in Westlands, Nairobi, and Mwania was taking them home when their Toyota Fielder was intercepted along Mombasa Road, where they were kidnapped, never to be seen again.

Their lawyer Clinton Mwale complained that his clients were victims of an unexplained order that they could not leave prison.

On Friday November 29, their lawyers presented the certified to the Kiambu Prison, where they were turned away.

Despite this order, the prison authorities refused to release them, citing orders from above.

There have been many intrigues surrounding the issue for more than a year now.

The officers were arrested and arraigned at the Kahawa Magistrate court, where they were charged with abduction, but they denied the charges on October 17, 2023.

When the matter came up for mention on December 2, the judge handling the matter said he will on December 13 rule on if the group should be charged with murder.

Despite their release on bond, they were moved from Kiambu to Industrial Area, where they were remanded amid protests.