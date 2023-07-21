Cops Raid Former President Uhuru’s Son’s Home in Karen

Police Officers have raided the residence of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s eldest son Jomo in Karen.

Reports indicate that the cops carried out a search on the premises and were seeking to establish if he is in possession of any weapons including firearms.

Addressing the media, Uhuru dared the President William Ruto-led administration to come after him and leave his family alone.

He wondered if associating with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga is a crime.

“If I am a problem, just come for me. The fact that I have been silent doesn’t mean that I am scared. Just come for me. What has my mother got to do with whatever is happening? What has my son got to do with it? Is it a crime for me to associate with Raila?” posed an angry Uhuru.

He asserted that he will defend his family no matter the consequences.

According to Kenya’s fourth president, individuals claiming to be DCI officers sought to gain entrance into the premises.

They were using vehicles with Sudanese number plates, Uhuru said.

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta: I have a situation where my son's home is being raided. If it's me you want, come for me. Why intimidate a 90-year-old woman or children? On my association with Raila, am I not supposed to talk to my friends?

This comes days after the government withdrew security at his mother’s (Mama Ngina Kenyatta) homes and properties.

The government has accused Uhuru of being the chief financier of the anti-government protests.

Last week, President William Ruto asked the retired president to show statesmanship or be dealt with.

“Wacha kumpatia pesa ya kununua watu wa Mungiki wachome Nairobi, wewe umekuwa rais, kuwa mungwana, tulikuunga mkono wakati ulikuwa rais wetu, uliunga mtu wa kitendawili mkono tukamwangusha, wachana na yeye,” he said.

“Usipowachana na yeye hata wewe tutakusafirisha na huyo kitendawili wako.”

