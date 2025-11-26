Corey Heyward Siblings: Meet Craig Jr., Cameron and Connor Heyward

Corey Heyward is an American former college basketball player best known for his time as a guard at Georgia Tech University.

Born in Duluth, Georgia, he grew up in a family deeply rooted in sports, particularly football, due to his father’s legacy as an NFL fullback.

Corey stands at 6 feet 1 inch and weighs around 214 pounds, bringing a sturdy build to the court during his playing days.

Siblings

Corey is one of four sons born to the late Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, a Pro Bowl NFL player, and Charlotte Heyward-Wesley.

His brothers include Craig Jr., the eldest, who has largely stayed out of the public eye but shares the family’s athletic heritage.

Cameron Heyward is a star defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers and a multiple-time All-Pro selection.

Connor Heyward, the youngest, followed in his father’s footsteps as a tight end for the same Steelers team after a standout college career at Michigan State.

Career

Corey’s athletic career began to shine in high school at Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Georgia, where he excelled as a point guard, leading his team with poise and physicality.

After graduating, he committed to Georgia Tech, joining the Yellow Jackets men’s basketball program from 2014 to 2017.

Over his four-year collegiate tenure, Corey appeared in 105 games, starting 14 of them, and provided valuable bench energy as a reserve player.

His most notable statistical season came in 2016-17, when he averaged 1.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game across 31 appearances, shooting 30.1% from the field and 31.7% from three-point range.

One of his standout performances was on November 22, 2016, when he scored a career-high 10 points in a home win against Bethune-Cookman.

Though not a high-volume scorer, Corey contributed through hustle plays, assists, and rebounding, embodying the gritty style reminiscent of his family’s football roots.

Following graduation, he did not enter professional basketball, instead transitioning to other pursuits outside of organized sports.

Accolades

Throughout his high school career at Peachtree Ridge, Corey garnered significant recognition for his on-court prowess, earning first-team all-state honors in Class AAAAA from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2011.

That same year, he was named Region 7 Player of the Year after a dominant 2010-11 season that showcased his leadership and scoring ability.

At the collegiate level with Georgia Tech, Corey did not receive major individual awards, but his consistent contributions helped the team in ACC play, including key minutes in late-season games where he averaged 1.5 points and 2.5 rebounds over a 15-game stretch in his junior year.