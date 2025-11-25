Equanimeous St. Brown Siblings: Getting to Know Osiris and Amon-Ra St. Brown

Equanimeous St. Brown, born on February 25, 1996, in Anaheim, California, is a professional American football wide receiver currently playing for the San Francisco 49ers in the National Football League (NFL).

He brings a rare combination of size, speed, and athleticism to the field, making him a formidable deep threat and red-zone target.

Raised in a multicultural household, his father, John Brown, is a former professional bodybuilder of West African descent who won the Mr. Universe title twice, and his mother, Miriam, is a former Miss Germany who instilled a love for languages and education, St. Brown grew up speaking German fluently alongside English.

After a standout high school career at Servite High School in Anaheim, where he earned All-American honors, St. Brown committed to the University of Notre Dame.

Siblings

Equanimeous is the eldest of three brothers, all of whom have carved paths in competitive football, creating a family legacy that has captivated NFL fans.

His younger brother, Amon-Ra St. Brown, born in 1999, has emerged as one of the league’s premier wide receivers, starring for the Detroit Lions since being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of USC.

Amon-Ra has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections, led the league in receptions in 2023, and surpassed 1,500 receiving yards in several seasons while becoming a vocal leader for his team.

The middle brother, Osiris St. Brown, born in 2001 and named after the Egyptian god of the afterlife, followed a similar youth sports trajectory but took a different path professionally.

After earning a football scholarship to Stanford University, where he played wide receiver from 2019 to 2022, Osiris transitioned into professional opportunities beyond the NFL, including indoor football leagues, international circuits, and business ventures.

Growing up in Orange County, the St. Brown brothers were inseparable, training rigorously under their father’s guidance in a backyard gym and competing in everything from baseball to track, fostering a bond built on discipline and mutual motivation.

Career

St. Brown’s professional career began with promise when he was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft after a productive college stint at Notre Dame.

During his time with the Irish, he recorded 119 receptions for 1,656 yards and 10 touchdowns over three seasons.

As a rookie with the Packers, he made an immediate impact, catching a 21-yard touchdown pass in his NFL debut against the Chicago Bears.

He appeared in 13 games that year, finishing with 23 receptions for 328 yards.

St. Brown spent four seasons in Green Bay from 2018 to 2021, serving as a reliable depth receiver and special teams contributor, though injuries limited his production in 2019 and 2020.

Seeking a larger role, he signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent in 2022, where he played two seasons, started five games in 2023, and totaled 18 catches for 247 yards during his stint.

In April 2024, St. Brown joined the New Orleans Saints on a one-year deal, adding experience to their receiving corps and contributing nine receptions for 112 yards in 10 games before being released in the offseason.

He quickly found a new opportunity with the San Francisco 49ers in July 2025, signing a one-year contract to bolster their receiver group.

After a brief waiver and re-signing period in August, he went on to contribute as a rotational piece in Kyle Shanahan’s offense early in the 2025 season.

Across his seven-year NFL career spanning 70 games with four teams, St. Brown has accumulated 63 receptions for 928 yards and two touchdowns.

Accolades

In 2016, as a sophomore, St. Brown earned Notre Dame’s Offensive Player of the Year after leading the team with 54 receptions for 758 yards and nine touchdowns.

His performance placed him on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List the following year.

During the 2017 season, he added 40 catches for 390 yards, capping a college career that solidified him as a top NFL prospect.

In the NFL, St. Brown has played the role of a dependable reserve, with no major league-wide awards but several contributions that highlight his value, such as being part of the Packers’ squad during their 2019 NFC Championship run and his consistent work on special teams.

Off the field, he has been recognized for his work through the St. Brown Foundation, co-founded with his brothers to promote youth athletics and education in underserved communities.