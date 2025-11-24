Dalvin Cook Siblings: A Look at the NFL’s Player Family Tree

Dalvin Cook is a prominent American professional football running back who has made a significant impact in the NFL over nearly a decade.

Born on August 10, 1995, in Miami, Florida, Cook grew up in a football-centric family in the vibrant city, honing his skills at Miami Central High School where he first showcased his explosive running ability.

His compact build belied his remarkable speed and agility, traits that propelled him to stardom at Florida State University.

There, he became a standout Seminole, amassing over 3,000 rushing yards and earning national recognition before declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Selected in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings, Cook quickly established himself as one of the league’s premier rushers, known for his vision, burst through holes, and resilience in the face of injuries.

Throughout his career, he has suited up for multiple teams, including the Vikings, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, and Dallas Cowboys, accumulating over 6,200 rushing yards and becoming a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Off the field, Cook is a devoted father who welcomed his first son in 2023, and he maintains a close bond with his family, particularly his late father, James Cook Sr., whose influence shaped his relentless work ethic.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Among his siblings, Cook shares the closest professional ties with his younger brother James Cook, a dynamic running back for the Buffalo Bills, who was drafted in the second round in 2022 and has since emerged as a key offensive weapon with over 2,000 rushing yards in his first two seasons.

The brothers, four years apart, both starred at Miami Central High School and credit their sibling rivalry for pushing each other to excel, with Dalvin often recounting how James’s talent kept him on his toes during backyard scrimmages.

Cook’s other brothers include Demarcus Cook, a former college player who pursued football at a smaller program, and DeAndre Burnett, who also dabbled in the sport but carved a different path outside professional athletics.

On the sisters’ side, Daneisha Cook, Jameisha Cook, and Jamiya Cook form the supportive backbone of the family, with Daneisha particularly noted for her role in keeping the siblings grounded during Dalvin’s rise to fame.

Tragically, the family endured the loss of their father in 2020, a blow that brought the Cooks even closer, with Dalvin frequently honoring his memory through community work in Miami and motivational posts on social media.

Also Read: Matt Hasselbeck Siblings: Meet Tim and Nathanael Hasselbeck

Career

Cook’s NFL journey began with promise and perseverance when the Minnesota Vikings drafted him 41st overall in 2017, thrusting him into a backfield alongside veterans like Latavius Murray.

His rookie season was curtailed by a hamstring injury after just four games, but he still flashed potential with 354 rushing yards and two touchdowns, hinting at the Pro Bowl caliber he would soon deliver.

Bouncing back in 2018, Cook posted 615 rushing yards despite another injury-plagued year, setting the stage for his breakout in 2019, where he erupted for 1,135 yards and 13 scores, including a memorable 121-yard, two-touchdown playoff performance against the Saints.

The 2020 campaign marked his pinnacle, leading the league with 1,557 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, earning him the NFL rushing title and cementing his status as a workhorse who could handle 300-plus carries while adding 519 receiving yards.

Cook’s consistency shone through in 2021 and 2022, surpassing 1,100 rushing yards each year and scoring 14 combined touchdowns, all while mentoring younger talents in Minnesota’s run-heavy offense.

Seeking a fresh start after six seasons with the Vikings, he signed with the New York Jets in 2023 as a complementary piece to Breece Hall, managing 214 yards in a reserve role amid the team’s quarterback challenges.

A midseason pivot to the Baltimore Ravens yielded minimal regular-season snaps but included a brief playoff cameo, where he added 23 yards in a loss to the Chiefs.

Closing out 2024 on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad and active roster, Cook appeared in two games for 20 yards, signaling a potential twilight phase at age 30.

His career totals of 6,227 rushing yards on 1,357 carries, 37 rushing touchdowns, and 1,310 receiving yards paint the portrait of a durable, versatile back who thrived in diverse schemes ranging from zone to power blocking.

Accolades

Cook’s trophy case gleams with college laurels that foreshadowed his pro success, as he twice earned First-Team All-American honors at Florida State in 2015 and 2016.

He also secured First-Team All-ACC selections both years and finished seventh and tenth in Heisman Trophy voting during those seasons.

His Seminole tenure also included ACC Rookie of the Week selections, Athlon Sports National Freshman of the Week honors, and recognition from Pro Football Focus for his yards-after-contact excellence.

Transitioning to the NFL, Cook earned four consecutive Pro Bowl invitations from 2019 to 2022, highlighting his dominance during Minnesota’s playoff-caliber seasons.

In 2019, he earned a fifth-place finish for Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year after rebounding from injuries to achieve career-best production.

While he did not secure a rushing title or All-Pro selection beyond that, his 2020 campaign placed him firmly among the league’s elite, ranking top five in yards from scrimmage and leading in total touchdowns.