Matt Hasselbeck Siblings: Meet Tim and Nathanael Hasselbeck

Matt Hasselbeck, born on September 25, 1975, in Edmonds, Washington, is a retired American professional football quarterback who left an indelible mark on the National Football League over an 18-year career.

The son of former New England Patriots tight end Don Hasselbeck and Mary Beth “Betsy” Hasselbeck, he grew up in a family steeped in football tradition, which naturally steered him toward the sport.

Hasselbeck honed his skills at Xaverian Brothers High School in Massachusetts before starring at Boston College, where he threw for over 7,500 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Drafted in the sixth round by the Green Bay Packers in 1998, he transitioned from a promising college talent to a reliable NFL starter, known for his poise under pressure, leadership on the field, and post-retirement role as a respected ESPN analyst.

Siblings

Matt has two younger brothers, Tim and Nathanael.

Tim Hasselbeck, born in 1978, followed a strikingly similar path to his older brother, becoming a quarterback himself after a standout college career at Boston College.

Drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of 2001, Tim spent eight seasons in the NFL across four teams, primarily as a backup, before retiring and pivoting to a successful media career as an ESPN analyst.

Nathanael “Nate” Hasselbeck, the youngest of the three, born in 1983, pursued a different route, focusing on business and finance rather than football.

Career

Hasselbeck’s NFL odyssey began modestly in Green Bay, where he spent his first three seasons (1998-2000) as a backup to Brett Favre, absorbing lessons from one of the league’s all-time greats while appearing in just 14 games and throwing only 10 passes.

His big break came in 2001 when he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks, initially as a backup to Warren Moon and later Trent Dilfer, before seizing the starting role midway through the season and never looking back.

Over the next decade in Seattle, Hasselbeck transformed the Seahawks into perennial contenders, leading them to six playoff appearances, including a franchise-first NFC Championship win in 2005 and a trip to Super Bowl XL, where they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a controversial 21-10 defeat marred by officiating disputes.

His tenure peaked with a franchise-record 29,434 passing yards and 174 touchdowns, showcasing his accuracy, decision-making, and ability to elevate receivers like Joey Galloway and Bobby Engram.

After departing Seattle as a free agent in 2011, Hasselbeck signed with the Tennessee Titans, where he started 29 games over two injury-plagued seasons, throwing for 7,193 yards and 46 touchdowns while mentoring Jake Locker.

He found renewed success in Indianapolis with the Colts from 2013 to 2015, guiding them to two playoff berths, including a memorable 2014 Wild Card upset over his former team, the Bengals.

A brief stint with the Arizona Cardinals in 2016 ended in injury after just one start, prompting his retirement at age 41.

Across 17 seasons and four teams, Hasselbeck amassed 36,638 passing yards, 212 touchdowns, and an 83.3 passer rating, retiring as a model of durability and professionalism who started 163 regular-season games.

Accolades

Hasselbeck earned three Pro Bowl selections in 2003, 2005, and 2007, recognizing his status as one of the league’s top quarterbacks during Seattle’s golden era, where he led the NFC in passing yards in 2005 with 3,459.

As a nine-time Seahawks team captain from 2001 and 2003 through 2010, Hasselbeck exemplified leadership that extended off the field, earning the team’s Man of the Year award in 2003 for his charitable efforts and the prestigious Steve Largent Award in 2009 for his outstanding contributions to the organization.

His college prowess at Boston College was honored with the Nils V. “Swede” Nelson Award in 1997, celebrating his sportsmanship and achievement.

In retirement, the Seahawks immortalized his legacy by inducting him into their Ring of Honor in 2016 and naming him to the franchise’s 35th Anniversary Team, cementing his place among the organization’s all-time greats.