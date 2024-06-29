Cote de Pablo Net Worth

Cote de Pablo, a Chilean-American actress and singer, has a net worth of $9 million. She is best known for her role as Ziva David on the CBS series “NCIS.” Before this, she cohosted the Latin-American talk show “Control” and had a main role on the short-lived Fox legal drama “The Jury.” Among de Pablo’s other credits are the film “The 33” and the miniseries “The Dovekeepers.”

Early Life

Cote de Pablo was born María José de Pablo Fernández on November 12, 1979, in Santiago, Chile. Her parents, Francisco and María, moved the family to Miami, Florida, when she was 10, where her mother secured a job at a Spanish-language television network. In Miami, de Pablo attended Arvida Middle School and then New World School of the Arts, where she focused on musical theatre. She furthered her studies in music and theatre at Carnegie Mellon University, appearing in productions such as “The House of Bernarda Alba,” “The Fantasticks,” and “A Little Night Music.”

Cote de Pablo Career

De Pablo started in the entertainment industry at 15, cohosting the Latin-American talk show “Control” with Carlos Ponce. After graduating from Carnegie Mellon, she moved to New York City to pursue acting, working in restaurants to support herself. In 2000, she landed her first screen-acting role in an episode of the Fox drama “The $treet.” The following year, she appeared in an episode of the CBS drama “The Education of Max Bickford.”

Television Career

In 2004, de Pablo secured her first main television role as Marguerite Cisneros on the Fox legal drama “The Jury,” though the show was canceled after ten episodes due to low ratings. In 2005, she debuted as Israeli Mossad officer turned NCIS agent Ziva David on CBS’s “NCIS.” Initially a guest star, she became a main cast member from seasons three through eleven. Although her character was believed to have died in season 13, she reappeared in season 16’s finale and returned in a recurring role for season 17. For her work on “NCIS,” de Pablo won the Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress in Television in 2006 and received further nominations in 2008 and 2009, along with ALMA Award nominations in those years.

Beyond “NCIS,” de Pablo starred as a scuba diver in the 2014 SyFy film “Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda” and played Shirah in the CBS miniseries “The Dovekeepers” in 2015. In 2019, she executive produced the CBS detective drama “MIA” with her former “NCIS” co-star Michael Weatherly.

Cote de Pablo NCIS Salary

At her peak, Cote de Pablo earned $120,000 per episode of “NCIS,” amounting to roughly $3 million per season.

Film Career

On the big screen, de Pablo’s first role was in the 2010 Canadian action Western “The Last Rites of Ransom Pride,” where she played a witch running a brothel. In 2015, she starred in “The 33,” a film about the 2010 mining accident in Copiapó, Chile. She played Jessica Vega, the wife of a trapped miner, alongside a cast including Antonio Banderas, Rodrigo Santoro, and Juliette Binoche.

Singing Career

As a singer, de Pablo performed part of Tom Waits’ “Temptation” in a 2008 episode of “NCIS.” The full performance was later released on “NCIS: The Official TV Soundtrack.” She also sang Violeta Parra’s “Gracias a la vida” on the soundtrack for “The 33” and was featured on Roberto Pitre’s album “Vivo En Vida.”

Personal Life

De Pablo was in a long-term relationship with actor Diego Serrano until their separation in 2015.

