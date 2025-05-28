County closes Habanos Lounge on Kiambu Road Due to noise pollution.

The Nairobi City County Government ordered the closure of Habanos Lounge on Kiambu Road over noise pollution.

This follows numerous complaints from residents regarding noise pollution caused by club.

Officials at the Department of Environment said more clubs are targeted in the operation.

Chief officer Environment department Geoffrey Mosiria said the Nairobi County had taken the decision to close the establishment indefinitely as of Monday, May 26.

“This action will remain in effect until the lounge implements proper soundproofing measures. The operation was in conjunction with Nema ,county liquor licensing board and National Police Service.”

“As the County Government, our objective is not to shut down businesses, but rather to ensure that all establishments operate in an environmentally friendly and compliant manner, particularly in regard to noise pollution regulations,” said Mosiria.

He said the management of Habanos Lounge has been properly advised by county environment experts on the specific steps required to soundproof the premises. “Once these measures are fully implemented and verified, the business may be allowed to reopen.”

“We will continue to work closely with the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to enforce compliance,” he said.

He added a number of other establishments are currently under review, and those that fail to act on the notices they have issued—requesting soundproofing or relocation from residential zones—will face similar action.

“We remain committed to safeguarding the health and peace of Nairobi residents while supporting a responsible business environment.”

Many clubs in estates have been noisy with little help from the county officials.