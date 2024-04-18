Couple Arrested, 2,658 Bullets Recovered from in Laikipia

Police are holding a couple found in possession of 2,658 rounds of ammunition in Laikipia County.

The couple was arrested in Minjore area, Kirima Sub-County.

A team staged a raid on the home of the couple following a tip-off they were keeping the ammunition there.

The raid was staged on Wednesday April 17 by a team that is involved in an operation in the area.

Officials said they are investigating the motive of keeping the ammunition. It is believed the ammunition are sold to bandits who are behind a series of attacks in the area.

The police are investigating the source of the ammunition.

The region is among those that are facing security challenges. Gunmen usually raid there to steal livestock or to graze their animals on private ranches.

This has prompted more deployment of police to the area and the establishment of security installations to ensure the safety of locals.

Past investigations established bullets used in the attacks originated from police in Nairobi.

The group behind the supply of the same was traced and arrested. This led to a lull in general attacks.

But the gangs are back in the area terrorizing locals.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has been visiting the region to bolster ongoing operations targeting the gunmen behind the attacks.

He said the government has acquired more equipment to enhance police operations at large.

The equipment includes Armored Personnel Carriers and drones.