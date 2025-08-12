Court allows exhumation of GSU cop buried in occult church in Rongo

Rongo Magistrate Court allowed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)’s application seeking to have the body of a General Service Unit officer, who was mysteriously buried on March 28, 2025 within the compound of St. Joseph’s Missions of Messiah in Africa church, in Rongo Sub-County, Migori County, exhumed for necessary investigations.

It is alleged that the officer, Police Constable Adan Ayoo, died under unclear circumstances on March 27, 2025 and was buried without the knowledge or consent of his parents or employer.

The directors of St. Joseph’s Missions of Messiah in Africa church, Michael Kus Onyango, Luka Ochieng, Everline Gemamo, and Lilian Atieno Olal, were released on bond pending the investigations of the murder of Ayoo.

In a separate ruling, in an application filed by the family of the deceased, the court ordered the wife of the deceased to identify the specific location within the church compound where the remains of the deceased were interred to enable the Public Health Officer County to carry out the exhumation.

The court ordered the OCS Kamagambo police station to provide security during the exhumation, and upon the exhumation of the remains of the deceased, they shall be reinterred at the Plaintiff’s homestead located at Kochieng Nyando Sub-County in Kisumu County, as per the Luo customary law.

The case will be mentioned on August 26, 2025 for further directions.