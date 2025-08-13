Court bars man from accessing Senator Hezena in marriage claims standoff 

The High Court temporarily barred businessman Musa Hussein Lenyumpa from accessing Nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian’s Samburu County residence or workplace following claims of threats, harassment, and defamation.

The orders, issued by Senior Resident Magistrate Festus Terer, restrict Lenyumpa from assaulting, harassing, threatening, or interfering with Lemaletian’s safety and wellbeing.

They also bar him from using her name, likeness, or image for any gain, publishing defamatory statements about her.

Lemaletian through her Lawyer Danstan Omari, moved to court alleged that Lenyumpa had physically and verbally abused her and falsely claimed publicly that they were married.

“The Applicant is living in fear after serious threats to her life by the Defendant,” read the court documents.

“Unless interim orders are granted, the Applicant’s life will be exposed to danger.”

According to the court papers, Lemaletian and Lenyumpa were introduced through Samburu customary courtship processes, but no formal marriage negotiations, dowry payment, or ceremony were ever conducted.

Lenyumpa had offered Sh100,000 as ropiyani e loip, a customary token, which has since been returned.

The petition alleges that Lenyumpa continues to spread misinformation through social media and bloggers that he is legally married to Lemaletian, causing her severe emotional distress and reputational harm, and posing a risk to her political career.

The court directed the matter to be heard inter parties on September 22, 2025.