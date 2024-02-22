fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Court Declines to Stop Kiptum’s Burial After Woman Claimed to have his Child 

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read

    The High Court in Eldoret Thursday declined to stop the burial of World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum in a case filed by a 22-year-old woman. 

    The woman claimed she sired a child with the runner.

    Justice Robert Wananda declined to stop the burial following the application by Edna Owuor through her lawyer Joseph Oyaro.

    She claimed that they have a one and seven month old child whose rights may be violated if the burial is not stopped.

    Owuor appeared at the court with the child seeking to stop the burial set for Friday arguing that they had not involved her in burial arrangements

    She also wanted DNA samples taken from the body to confirm the paternity.

    In declining the application, Wananda said the burial arrangements had gone on for some time with heavy costs involved and it would be unfair to stop the interment.

    Kiptum is set to be buried on Friday February 23 at his Elgeyo Marakwet rural home.

    Kiptum alongside his coach Rwandan Garvais Hakizamana died in an accident in Kaptagat area. The coach was buried on Wednesday in Rwanda.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Matatu Driver Found Dead in Vehicle in Eastleigh

    Court Declines to Stop Kiptum's Burial After Woman Claimed to have his Child 

     
    Police Seek Four Days to Probe Gakuya in Sh1.3 Billion Case 

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X