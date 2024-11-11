Court halts PSC recruitment for deputy secretary positions

The High Court of Kenya has issued a temporary order to halt the recruitment process for several Deputy Commission Secretary positions at the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The Monday, November 11 ruling follows a petition filed by Victor Okoth, who is challenging the legality of the recruitment process.

The order, issued by Justice Bahati Mwamunye of the Milimani High Court in Nairobi, prohibits the PSC from making appointments for the positions of Deputy Commission Secretary in Organisation Design and Career Management Services, Recruitment and Selection, and Human Resource Management and Development Services.

The Court ordered the petitioner to serve the Notice of Motion, Petition, and Court Order on the PSC by November 13, 2024. The PSC has been instructed to file its responses by November 29, and the petitioner may file a rejoinder by December 6.

The matter is scheduled for mention on December 18, 2024, for further directions.

Ten candidates have been shortlisted for interviews to fill the position of the Vice-Chairperson of the Public Service Commission.

At the same time, 57 applicants will be interviewed for the opportunity to fill the 7 slots commissioner.

The Selection Panel handling the recruitment says a total of 142 candidates applied for the post of Vice Chairperson while 848 applied for the position of members.

Members of the public have until next Monday to submit their views on the suitability of the candidates to serve.

The Panel chaired by Arthur Osiya says the interviews will be carried out from November 18 until November 27.

The ten are Nelly Peris Ashubwe, Stella Wawuda Tayo, Kimonye Mary Wanjira, Anne Maria Chepkosgei Rono Ngetich, Dr. Fauzia Yusuf Shani, Dr. Jane Musangi Mutua, Prof. David Gichoya, Dr. Bahati Kizindaro, Keranga Mwita, Dr. Kennedy Ochieng Olung’o

The PSC also announced seven vacancies for members of the Public Service Commission, out of 848 applicants 57 candidates were shortlisted for the position.

The Chairperson of the selection panel for the recruitment of nominees for appointment as the Vice-Chairperson and Members of the Public Service Commission Arthur Osiya has also invited members of the public to avail any information relating to any of the shortlisted candidates before November 18, 2024.