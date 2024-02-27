Anger as Gunmen Fatally Shoot Two Minors in Baringo Attack

Anger is growing after two pupils of a primary school in Baringo County were Monday shot dead in an ambush.

The deceased were taking care of livestock when they were shot dead by gunmen who drove off with the animals.

Baringo County police commander Julius Kiragu said no recovery has been made so far.

He said an operation is ongoing to get the gang for justice.

There was tension in the area on Tuesday February 27 amid fears of fresh attacks by the gunmen who have made it a habit.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the area amid calls by locals on the government to address the menace which has affected operations at large.

Locals had a week ago staged a protest in the area against increased insecurity and called for action to address the menace. This followed the killing of a blind teacher by gunmen in an attack.

Government officials keep promising action will be taken on the menace.

It came days after five people were killed in separate bandit attacks in Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Samburu counties.

Most parts of the North Rift are now experiencing a return of attacks, which have disrupted lives.

Many schools have been closed over the incidents, which have left dozens dead.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has been leading the operations in the area vowing to end the menace.

Kindiki said cattle rustling in Northern Kenya has over the years become an organized criminal enterprise responsible for deaths, poverty and displacement.