Court Issues Warrant of Arrest Against Kevin Kang’ethe

A warrant of arrest was Friday issued against fugitive murder suspect Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kang’ethe.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina gave the orders on Friday after an application by the prosecution, who said Kang’ethe is a dangerous person and on the run.

“In the view of the application that the respondent escaped jail, a warrant of arrest is issued as sought,” Onyina ordered.

The court heard that Kang’ethe escaped lawful custody at Muthaiga Police Station on February 7, at around 4 pm.

Four police officers who were on duty at the Muthaiga Police Station when Kang’ethe escaped from custody have been interdicted.

The suspect was awaiting extradition on a Massachusetts warrant alleging he killed his girlfriend and left her body in a car at the Boston airport.

On Wednesday, he escaped from custody as he met a lawyer. He was to appear in court on Friday February 9 for directions on his extradition case.

Witnesses said he was bare footed when he ran out of the station and took a matatu headed for Thika.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said as part of disciplinary measures within the police force, two additional senior officers overseeing the four policemen in question have been reassigned to different duty stations.

“The four will face other charges in court including aiding the escape of the wanted suspect,” he said.

“We are investigating further to establish if there other players in the issue.”

Bungei said Kang’ethe’s lawyer, John Ndegwa Maina, remains in police custody. Maina was detained at Muthaiga Police Station shortly after Kang’ethe’s escape at around 5.30 pm on Wednesday, February 7.

The Law Society Kenya has confirmed he is a practicing lawyer.

Bungei said Friday that preliminary investigations have validated his identity as the genuine legal representative for the suspect.

The four and the lawyer were Friday expected in court following the incident.

Maina had visited Kang’ethe, in his capacity as his advocate, four times before his escape. Kang’ethe is accused of killing a 31-year-old Kenyan-born Margaret Mbitu who was based in Whitman, Massachusetts whose body was discovered inside a vehicle at Boston’s Logan Airport in November last year.