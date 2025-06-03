Court releases Webstar Elijah Ochora on bail for impersonating Charlene Ruto in a book

A Nairobi Milimani court released a 25 year old man on bail after he denied charges of impersonating Charlene Ruto, the daughter of President William Ruto, in the publication of a book.

Webstar Ochora Elijah appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo on Tuesday, where he was charged with personation contrary to Section 382(1) of the Penal Code.

He pleaded not guilty to allegations that he falsely presented himself as Charlene Ruto while publishing a book titled “Beyond the Name Charlene Ruto and the Youth Uprising” under the name Zawadi Publishers.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged offence took place on or before May 22, 2025, at an undisclosed location within the Republic of Kenya.

The prosecution claims that Ochora acted with intent to defraud.

Magistrate Onsarigo released Ocharo on cash bail of Sh50,000 with an alternative bond of Sh100,000.

The matter will be mentioned on June 17, for pre trial purposes.

The man was arrested following a complaint from the president’s daughter.