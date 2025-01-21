Court Says Two Suspects Have Case To Answer Over 2019 Dusitd2 Hotel Terror Attack

A court ruled that two men linked to the Dusit D2 hotel terrorist attack on the 15th of January 2019 have a case to answer.

A ruling delivered virtually by Lady Justice Diana Kavedza on January 21 2025, acknowledged that the two suspects namely Hussein Mohammed Abdile and Mohamed Abdi Ali were arrested alongside Mire Abdullahi following investigations into the terror incident that claimed the lives of 21 people, and injured several others.

Abdullahi was thereafter convicted following a plea bargain.

“Having considered the evidence of 55 witnesses, including expert testimonies, and the material presented before me, I am satisfied that the prosecution has established a prima facie case against the two accused persons. I hereby place the second accused, Hussein Mohamed Abdile, and the third accused, Mohamed Abdi Ali, on their defence,” ruled the judge.

The Prosecution, represented by Duncan Ondimu, welcomed the court’s decision.

Hearing is set for February 5 and 6, 2025, during which the defense will have the opportunity to present their case by producing witnesses at the Kahawa Law Court. Other terrorists involved in the attack included Salim Gichunge, who was later killed during the incident, and Mahir Riziki, who was reported to have been the suicide bomber who detonated himself outside the Secret Garden restaurant.

Somalia-based Islamist group al Shabab said it was behind the attack, which triggered a 19-hour security operation.

The group said the attack was a response to US President Donald Trump’s 2017 decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Kenya has been a target for al Shabab since October 2011, when it sent its army into Somalia to fight the jihadist group.