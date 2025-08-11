Court stops govt’s plan to import 500,000 tonnes of rice

The High Court Monday temporarily stopped the government from implementing a Cabinet decision allowing the duty-free importation of 500,000 metric tonnes of rice.

Justice Edward Muriithi issued a conservatory order suspending a directive by Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, which had been published in a gazette notice on July 28, 2025.

The order came after the court certified as urgent an application seeking to block the move. The application, filed under a Notice of Motion dated August 7, 2025, will be heard on August 14, 2025.

“Conservatory order is issued in terms of prayer No. 2 of the Notice of Motion pending hearing of the application,” the judge directed.

Mbadi directed the importation of duty-free Grade 1 milled white rice on or before December 31, 2025, saying the decree was made after recommendations from his Agriculture counterpart Mutahi Kagwe.

Farmers have heavily opposed the move, citing that it would affect the local produce that is stored at Mwea Rice Growers Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society (MRGM) stores.

The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has promised to safeguard farmers’ interests, assuring the public that the State will only permit Grade 1 milled white rice that meets strict Kenyan and international standards.

“Importation will not disrupt the local market or disadvantage Kenyan farmers. Before this decision was reached, the government, through the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC), actively procured and continues to secure rice directly from paddy as it is milled,” AFA Director General Dr. Bruno Linyiru said in a statement.

“KNTC remains committed to supporting local rice farmers by providing a guaranteed market throughout the milling process.”

This came amid protests from some farmers who saw the move as bad for their business.