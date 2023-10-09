Court Throws Out Case Challenging Sabina Chege’s Ouster as Deputy Minority Whip

A Kiambu High Court has thrown out a petition challenging Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance’s decision to replace nominated MP Sabina Chege as the deputy minority whip in the National Assembly.

In May, the opposition replaced Sabina with Embakasi West MP Mark Muriithi Mwenje.

This was after she shifted her allegiance to the President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza side.

Then, Speaker Moses Wetangula told the House a court order had been issued blocking the former Murang’a Woman Rep’s ouster.

But Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna claimed no court had been issued.

“I don’t think there is a court order first of all because I have not seen it. It just doesn’t make any sense to me until I see it,” Sifuna told Citizen TV.

“The manner in which it was communicated, if you have a court order affecting me, you are supposed to serve me. If Deputy Minority Leader Robert Mbui has not seen that court order, Wetangula has not shown the minority party the order, then it is a suspicious order.”

Wetangula while ruling on Sabina’s ouster said a court order had been issued.

Kiambu High Court has thrown out the petition challenging Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance's decision to replace Hon. Sabina Chege with Embakasi West MP Hon. Mark Muriithi Mwenje as the Deputy Minority Whip in the National Assembly. pic.twitter.com/8rqMn7qQy7 — JUBILEE PARTY® (@JubileePartyK) October 9, 2023

“Honorable members from the foregoing, my hands are tied with regard to the court order that has been brought to my attention,” he said.

“Until and unless further information is provided, that this order has been varied or set aside, the court order effectively suspends the decision by the minority party on the replacement of Sabina Chege as the deputy minority whip.”

The Speaker urged the Azimio brigade to find an amicable solution.

