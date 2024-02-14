Court to Rule on Plea to Detain Fugitive Kange’the at Industrial Area Prisons 

A Milimani Chief Magistrate’s court will Wednesday at 1500hrs rule whether it will remand a man wanted in the United States for murder at Industrial Area medium prison.

This is after the prosecution asked chief magistrate Lucas Onyina to remand Kevin Kang’ethe following his escape from police custody last week and was re arrested Tuesday February 13 within Ngong area.

Prosecutor Vincent Monda told the court that if the order to have Kang’ethe be detained at Industrial Area is granted he should only be allowed access to lawyers who are appearing for him and no other lawyer.

Similarly the court was urged to order that when the lawyers visit him they must be accompanied by an investigator in this matter.

“We are ready and willing to prosecute this case as soon as possible,” he told the court.

The court was told that if medical attention is necessary, it should be coordinated with government doctors associated with the Industrial Area.

However Kang’ethe through his lawyers objected the argument, stating that he faces no charges, adding that the court proceedings focus solely on extradition.

“If anything happened then it is up to the state to put its house in order. If he can’t be detained at Muthaiga police station then there are many other stations in the country,” Kang’ethe’s lawyer submitted.

Monda argued that Kang’ethe escaped lawful custody and the law states that a person who has done so has committed a crime.

“If a prisoner escapes by breach of prison or otherwise out of a custody of a person to whose custody he has been committed he maybe taken as a person accused of a crime.”

Read: Wanted Fugitive Murder Suspect Kang’ethe Rearrested After Dramatic Hunt

Kang’ethe had been detained pending a ruling on whether he should be extradited to face a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Margaret Mbitu on October 31, 2023.

He however escaped from Muthaiga police station on February 7 in an incident that shocked many.

Subsequently he was arrested in Embulbul in Ngong on February 13 as he sought refuge at one of his relatives’ homes. Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei confirmed the rearrest of Kang’ethe.

“We have re-arrested him. He is in custody and we thank all that helped in this,” Nairobi police boss Adamson said.