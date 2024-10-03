Court to rule on release of four charged over fatal acid attack on woman

Four individuals accused of murdering a woman by dousing acid at her on Kenyatta Road off Thika Superhighway will know if they will be released on bond on Friday October 4.

A Kiambu court will rule whether to release them on bond or not pending determination of the murder case.

Edwin Mutugu Wanjiru, Eliud Nganga Muiruri, Simon Mbua Wanjiku, and Anne Wanjiru are charged with dousing Dorothy Wambui Kiaraho, 66, with concentrated acid on February 15, 2024.

According to a DCI report, the suspects, traveling in a motor vehicle, attacked Kiaraho through the open driver’s window at the Kenyatta Road underpass around 2:30 am before fleeing the scene.

The attack resulted in severe burns, and Kiaraho succumbed to her injuries on April 9.

The suspects were apprehended on April 15 and booked at the Juja Police Station they were later charged with murder and remanded pending bond application ruling.

USA based Patrick Murathimi Mutugu is said to have wired money to the suspects to perpetrate the heinous crime on the lady who is the mother of his ex-wife.

He owns a company called Caring Home Services in Indiana USA.

He also works at Grant Blackford Mental Health in Marion City Indiana.

Police have sought to have him extradited so as to face charges in a Kenyan court of law.

As part of what was seen as efforts to evade justice, he deactivated his Facebook account.