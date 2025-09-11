Court told how director stole Sh356 million before resigning 

A Nairobi court on Thursday heard how a former director of Oki Trading Kenya Limited allegedly stole over Sh356 million from the company before resigning to start his own firm.

Testifying before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Dolphina Alego, Oki Trading director Deepak Rajoria detailed how his predecessor, Honey Khatwani, misappropriated company funds between 2020 and 2024.

Rajoria, who joined the company in January, 2025 after serving at its Dubai-based parent firm, told the court that soon after taking over as director, he discovered missing funds and key company documents.

He told the court that he only learned of the financial irregularities through an audit report.

“The offence was committed when I was not in the company. The only evidence I have is from the audit report. I am not aware whether they filed returns,” Rajoriya stated.

He explained that the company raised the alarm after detecting missing funds, which prompted auditors to carry out investigations.

Their findings revealed that over Sh356 million had been siphoned from the business between 2021 and 2024.

“There was misappropriation of funds in the company and we hired an auditor. Whatever documents were requested by the auditor, we provided them. There was no timeline, but it was between 2021 and 2024. The auditor furnished us with the report,” the court heard.

The court heard that Khatwani, an Indian national, allegedly diverted company money and client cheques into his personal and his wife’s M-Pesa accounts, while also depositing funds into his private bank accounts.

He is further accused of issuing falsified invoices that understated client payments.

Prosecutors said the funds belonged to OKI General Trading Limited and were allegedly used by Khatwani to establish a rival entity, Galaxy Middle East Africa Limited, which he registered alongside another former employee before his resignation.

Khatwani has been charged with stealing USD 2,786,174.40 (about Sh356 million) while serving as a director of Oki Trading.

The alleged offences took place between January 1, 2020, and June 30, 2024, in Nairobi.

The case will be mentioned on September 26, 2025.