Crane Operator Dies After Falling from Twelfth Floor of Building Under Construction in Muthaiga

Police are investigating an incident in which a 28-year-old crane operator died after falling from a high-rise building under construction in Nairobi’s Muthaiga area.

Fredrick Matei Tumbo was moving the crane from the twelfth floor to the tenth one when he slid and fell off.

He landed on the ground floor and died instantly, police and witnesses said.

The deceased was among workers at the construction site when the incident happened on Tuesday April 16 evening.

The construction works stopped as police and an ambulance attended the scene. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

This is the latest such incident to happen and affect construction workers. Most of the victims die because of among others a lack of protection gear.

Some of the cases are pending under probe. Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said they are investigating the incidents and will take action where needed.

Meanwhile, two workers were rescued after a quarry collapsed in a landslide incident in Murang’a. The workers were at the Maragi Quarry when it caved in following heavy rains experienced.

The two were buried alive before locals rushed to their rescue and were taken to hospital.

The incident was blamed on heavy rains. The rains have caused fatal landslides in Suneka, Kisii, Narok and other parts of Rift Valley.

Officials have warned with the heavy rains being experienced, the incidents will increase and want those living in areas prone with landslides to move to safer places.

The most vulnerable area is West Pokot, officials say