    Creflo Dollar Net Worth

    Creflo Dollar, a pastor and televangelist, has a net worth of $30 million. He founded the Christian non-denominational Georgia-based ministry, World Changers Church International. Dollar also heads several other organizations, including the Creflo Dollar Ministerial Association and Arrow Records. Known for promoting prosperity theology, Dollar has faced significant criticism for his extravagant lifestyle and lack of financial transparency.

    Date of Birth January 28, 1962
    Place of Birth College Park, Georgia
    Nationality American
    Profession Pastor, Televangelist

    Early Life

    Creflo Dollar Jr. was born on January 28, 1962, in College Park, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. He attended West Georgia College (now the University of West Georgia), where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education. He furthered his studies, obtaining master’s and doctoral degrees in counseling.

    Ministerial Career

    In 1986, Dollar began developing World Changers Ministries Christian Center, holding its first service in the cafeteria of Kathleen Mitchell Elementary School in College Park with eight attendees. The ministry was later renamed World Changers Church International and moved to a chapel. Dollar expanded his reach by running a weekly radio broadcast and, in 1990, launching the syndicated television show “Changing Your World.”

    On Christmas Eve in 1995, World Changers Church International moved into an 8,500-seat facility called the World Dome, built for nearly $20 million without bank financing. By 2007, the congregation had grown to around 30,000 members. In 2012, Dollar leased Loews Paradise Theater in the Bronx, New York, for a new church location. He also has satellite churches in cities including Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Indianapolis.

    Controversies

    Dollar’s advocacy of prosperity theology, which claims that faith and donations can improve material wealth and physical well-being, has been highly controversial. Many Christian leaders criticize this theology as irresponsible and contrary to biblical teachings. Dollar has been accused of using his ministerial earnings to fund a lavish lifestyle, including owning multiple million-dollar homes, a private jet, and two Rolls-Royces.

    Dollar’s refusal to disclose his financial information has also drawn criticism, earning him an “F” grade for financial transparency from the evangelical Christian organization Ministry Watch. In 2007, he was part of a U.S. Senate inquiry into the tax-exempt status of religious organizations, led by Senator Chuck Grassley. Dollar refused to provide the requested financial information, arguing that it was the IRS’s job to investigate religious groups, not the Senate Finance Committee’s. The probe ended in 2011 without charges.

    In the summer of 2022, Dollar stirred more controversy by publicly retracting his teachings that Christians should be obligated to tithe, admitting that he had misled people.

    Project G650 Campaign

    In March 2014, Dollar launched the “Project G650 Campaign,” aiming to raise funds for a $65 million private jet. This campaign received significant negative publicity.

    Personal Life

    Creflo Dollar resides in Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife Taffi and their five children. In mid-2012, he was arrested for allegedly choking and punching one of his daughters, then 15 years old. The charges were dropped in early 2013 after Dollar attended anger management classes.

    Creflo Dollar net worth is $30 million.

