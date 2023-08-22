Crime In South Africa: Concerns Persist Despite Decrease In Violent Crimes In Kwazulu-Natal

The recent release of first-quarter crime statistics in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has sparked concerns among crime experts and political parties.

Crime In Kwazulu-Natal: While the data indicates a decrease in violent crimes such as murder, rape, and hijacking, experts emphasize that the overall crime rate in the region remains alarmingly high.

According to the crime statistics, murders in KZN decreased from 1,623 cases to 1,584 in the period from April to June 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. Similarly, incidents of rape decreased from 1,953 to 1,879, while hijacking cases decreased from 913 to 835. Robbery with aggravating circumstances also showed a decrease, from 6,334 to 6,084.

In the context of crime stations with the highest number of cases nationally, Inanda police station in KZN continued to record the highest incidences of rapes and murders.

Also Read: Six Killed ‘Over Missing ID’ In South Africa Mass Shooting

Police Minister Bheki Cele acknowledged that this quarter marked the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 that the national murder rate had declined in a single quarter. He reported that between April and June of the current year, there were 6,228 murder cases recorded nationally, reflecting a decrease of 196 cases compared to the same period last year.

Cele, along with National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, launched Operation Shanela in KZN.

The operation, which was introduced in May, is credited with contributing to the overall reduction in crime nationally. It has led to the apprehension of 99,754 suspects involved in various crimes.

While the reported decrease in murders is noted, experts emphasize that the statistics should be viewed with caution due to their relatively short timeframe.

Mary de Haas, a KZN violence monitor, stressed the importance of analyzing crime trends over multiple years to ascertain meaningful patterns.

Also Read: Five Including Two Children Fall Victim To Gruesome Massacre In Mbekweni In South Africa

Chad Thomas, an investigator specializing in organized and financial crime from IRS Forensic Investigations, highlighted the ongoing concerns despite the reduction in reported murders.

He noted that while civilian murders had decreased, they remained significantly high compared to global standards. The escalating murders of police officers and security personnel also raised alarm.

Professor Nirmala Gopal, a criminologist from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, welcomed the decline in murder and rape incidents but emphasized the need for more consistent decreases across all crime categories.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...