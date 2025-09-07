Crush Arati, spoilers, Kisii lawyer tells Matiang’i 

Presidential Aspirant Dr Fred Matiangi was Sunday urged to crush and eliminate the opponents at home as he moves to solidify support bases across the country ahead of the 2027 General election.

Lawyer Enock Ongiti said neutralising threats in his backyard would render Matiangi a better start in engaging the electorate further afield in his quest for presidency.

He singled out for censure Governor Simba Arati who has lately ditched Matiangi for President William Ruto.

Other leaders pushing with him the the two term Ruto campaigns in the region include MPs Sylivanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Steve Mogaka (West Mugirango), Zaheer Jhanda (Nyaribari Chache) and Women Reps Dorice Aburi and Jerusha Mogaka.

“He needs to take decisive political action against Simba once and for all. He must take the fight to Simba’s doorstep,” Ongiti stated in a statement also posted on his X account.

Arati, said Ongiti, should not be allowed to have his way in a region that Matiangi should exhibit serious political patronage.

“Allowing Arati to think he can challenge him would be a strategic mistake. Given Arati’s connections with the government, quick steps must should be neutralize as soon as possible,” Ongiti said.

On Friday, Arati described Matiangi’s as a cow already on heat while Ruto was already “full of milk”.

He said there was no tangible reason at the moment why the community should abandon Ruto for Matiangi.

“Elections are far away to throw our weight behind a fledgling aspirant,” stated Arati during a meeting with a section of bodaboda leaders at Gusii Stadium.

Matiangi has since described the assertions by Arati as stupid.

“It is sheer madness to claim you’re selling the narrative of milking Ruto to your people… that is foolishness of the highest order,” he said at a burial in Nyamira last Friday.

Kisii County Governorship Aspirant Dr Enock Ondari weighed in saying Arati has presided over a failed devolved unit.

“There is nothing functioning, he is just trying to hide his failures in Ruto and we wish him good,”, Ondari told Kahawa Tungu Saturday.

On Sunday, Ongiti described Arati’s popularity has drastically waning because of “incompetence”.

“If Matiangi takes the fight to Simba’s doorstep, he’ll gain the support of many, from county employees to MCAs, who secretly despise Arati.

“In fact he should march to Gusii Stadium with the people, regardless of Simba’s preferences. Simba is predictable; invite him to the war front, and he’ll show up then crush him completely,” he said.

He urged the former education CS to utilize Anthony Kibagendi’s bravery to lead the charge.

“Giving Onyonka crowds in Kisii the freedom to do their thing could be beneficial. He must keep key allies like Obadiah Barongo, Innocent Obiri, Daniel Manduku, and Ezekiel Machogu close. To solidify his position as the Abagusii kingpin, he needs to eliminate any threats to his authority, starting with Simba. With the people’s backing, he has the power to make this happen,” said Ongiti.

“The time is now to turn the people against the incompetent governor and Matiangi must not make silly mistakes,” he said.