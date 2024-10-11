Crypto gambling platforms invest in football club sponsorships

Sports teams around the world are looking to profit from the events on the field or court. They are ready to level up and improve all the many services they offer, from the quality of the team and the arena or stadium they want to fund.

This is especially true in the football space since clubs are always looking for sponsors they can proudly display on the front of their shirts or even on the sleeves of their kits. An industry that has entered the football space as a sponsor is the crypto gambling space, and there have been many examples over the past few years.

Crypto-based firms have become partners

When you look at some of the biggest clubs in football, they have been working with the biggest crypto firms in the world. This is a big deal for both parties as they are benefiting from each other. A crypto project like a Bitcoin Casino has been getting ample opportunities to break out into the mainstream and profit from getting new eyes on it.

On the other hand, football clubs capitalise on that since they are getting better sponsorships. They are elevating the value of their club by getting these partnerships, as you can see with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Atlético Madrid, and RB Leipzig all working with crypto exchange Kraken.

You can even see OKX, another crypto exchange working with the most successful club in England, Manchester City. This is not exclusive to the football world either, as you can see OKX being present in McLaren’s F1 team’s cars, helmets, suits, and more.

The only move they must make is promoting it by wearing them or at least having short videos and clips plastered around social media. Expect big stars like James Maddison being shown on Kraken or Erling Haaland on OKX.

Even competitions have crypto sponsors

Whenever you watch the competitions in football, you might be surprised that there are some crypto-based sponsors. If you can see the LED boards at the side of the pitch, there are times when there are some crypto sponsors that help the competition profit from their broadcasts.

A prominent partnership between a crypto-based company and a competition is the UEFA Champions League’s new relationship with Crypto.com. This was the first-ever crypto platform partner for the UCL, and it will be a massive one for the long-term future of both parties.

‘We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Crypto.com, one of the foremost supporters of some of the biggest sports teams and events in the world’, UEFA’s marketing director Guy-Lauren Epstein said.

Crypto firms will only grow with football

As you look more closely at the football space, more partnerships are being fostered every day. It can be the traditional businesses, but crypto projects are up there as one of the most popular they can look into.

Do not be surprised if a platform like bitcasino partnered up with many football clubs since they have been familiar with other competitive teams like esports teams already. The industry keeps growing into the mainstream, so they are more accepted as time goes on.