CS Barasa: Over 1.1 Million Hectares Invaded By Mathenge

More than 1.1 million hectares of land across 22 counties have been invaded by the fast-spreading Prosopis juliflora tree, commonly known as Mathenge, Environment Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Barasa has told the Senate.

Appearing before the Senate plenary, Dr. Barasa said the worst-hit counties are Turkana and Marsabit. She linked the aggressive spread of Mathenge to earlier mistakes in classifying it during afforestation efforts and said its growth was worsened by the 1997–1998 El Niño rains.

“The Ministry has developed a National Prosopis Strategy and Action Plan (2025–2035) to guide the weed’s eradication and promote its controlled use,” she said. “Counties such as Marsabit, Baringo, Isiolo, and Tana River already have local management plans. Communities have also been trained to process the tree into charcoal and animal feed.”

However, the CS admitted that some previous attempts to convert Mathenge into commercial energy failed. A 2015 gasification plant in Baringo collapsed due to poor feedstock quality.

Dr. Barasa was responding to questions from Marsabit Senator Mohamed Chute on what is being done to address the ecological damage caused by the invasive tree species.

Separately, Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu raised concerns over illegal solid waste dumping in Kangema Constituency. The CS confirmed that the Mukarara Junction dumpsite — a former quarry — does not meet national waste management standards.

She said the site poses serious risks due to pollution, poor access, lack of fencing, and unregulated dumping. The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has since issued improvement notices to Murang’a County and instructed all counties to conduct environmental audits and set up licensed waste disposal sites.

Dr. Barasa also briefed the Senate on ongoing national efforts to rehabilitate degraded land and promote green growth. These include the 15 Billion Tree Growing Initiative and the National Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Strategy (2023–2032). She noted that Kenya is working with international partners like the International Labour Organization (ILO) to support community-led restoration efforts, especially in counties affected by invasive species.

She assured lawmakers that her Ministry is committed to ensuring all counties comply with the Climate Change Act and are integrating climate resilience into their development plans.