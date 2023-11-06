Energy CS Chirchir Says Fuel Prices Could Reach Sh300 Over Israel-Hamas Conflict

Energy CS Davis Chirchir has warned that fuel prices could go up should the Israel-Palestine war continue.

The CS was appearing before the National Dialogue Committee (NDC) on Monday when he asked Kenyans to brace themselves for more pain at the pump.

Chirchir said fuel prices could jump to Sh300 per litre should the war in Asia rage on.

“I read an article in the Financial Times the other day that because of the Hamas and Israeli War, the international prices could go up to USD150 and that would literally mean our products going to a high of Ksh300 at the pump,” said the minister.

The CS told the committee that his ministry was working towards making sure that soaring fuel prices do not plunge Kenya into an economic crisis.

“So we are almost managing scaling the heights as we chew the gum every day to make sure we do manage this frame,” he said.

“These are products which are real drivers of inflation so we are consciously working on it on a day-to-day basis to make sure that although it’s a global challenge, we do obtain the best prices for our country.”

Motorists are currently purchasing a litre of Super petrol at Sh217.36, diesel at Sh205.47 and kerosene at Sh205.06, an all-time high.