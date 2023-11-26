CS Chirchir Warns Kamburu, Kiambere, Masinga Dams Nearing Overflow

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir Saturday cautioned residents residing downstream of Kamburu and Kiambere dams, in Machakos and Kitui counties respectively, to remain vigilant as the man-made water bodies can overflow at any moment.

This came as officials said Karimenu II Dam in Gatundu has started to spill posing a danger to the locals.

These are linked to ongoing heavy rains being experienced in the country. Up to 90 people have died and tens displaced by the El Niño rains. Roads have been cut off threatening the lives of many.

On Saturday, Chirchir noted that the dams’ water levels have been rising at .7 of a metre daily owing to heavy downpours recorded across the regions.

“We are closely monitoring the impact of these heavy rains and are prepared to take all necessary action to ensure the safety of our people,” he said.

“We have activated our emergency response system and working closely with local authorities to monitor the situation and we are now receiving daily inflows, outflows and how the dams are rising.”

Based on how the water levels at the two dams are increasing, Chirchir further estimated that Masinga Dam, also in Machakos County, will fill up within a week.

“They are now rising at about .7 of a metre every day and that means that a dam like Masinga can take another seven days to fill. So if these rains continue in seven days, we will see some spillage,” he said.

Past overflows turned deadly to residents living downstream Tana River.

In Karemene II Dam in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, officials said it had started overflowing owing to heavy downpours recorded across the region.

This is according to the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA), which noted that despite the overflow, the dam is designed in such a manner that the excess water will not affect residents living downstream.

“The spillway design has flood control, and drainage works provide safety to downstream areas against failure by overtopping during the El Nino rains,” the State corporation said in a statement posted on X.

AWWDA added that it has prepared an emergency response plan highlighting all possible failure modes of the dam and their related emergency responses.

This could pose a serious danger in the area if the rains continue as predicted.