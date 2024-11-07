CS Duale Unveils Sh620 Million Project to Restore Mt. Elgon Forest 

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale Thursday unveiled a Sh620 million project to restore the Mt. Elgon Forest ecosystem in Bungoma and Trans-Nzoia Counties.

The five-year livelihoods and climate action projet is financed by the 7th cycle of the Global Environment Facility (GEF7) through the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) with co-funding and in-kind contributions from Bungoma and Trans-Nzoia Counties.

Speaking at the launch ceremony held at Kaberua D.E.B Primary School grounds in Kapsokwony, Duale said the project will improve the livelihoods of communities living around Mt. Elgon Forest through employment creation and improved agricultural productivity.

He said the project was part of concerted multi-stakeholder efforts to reverse degradation of Mt. Elgon Forest which is one of Kenya’s water towers.

“Mt. Elgon is not just a landscape; it is a vital water tower, a biodiversity hotspot, and an essential resource for our communities and nation,” Duale said.

To underscore the important role played by Mt. Elgon Forest in the socioecological wellbeing of Kenya, CS Duale announced November 7 every year to be the day dedicated to the conservation of the water tower.

“This day is a call to action for all stakeholders to come together, reflect on our progress, and reaffirm our commitment to restoring and conserving the Mt. Elgon Forest ecosystem.

“Let Mt. Elgon Day be a day of unity and action, a day to honor our shared responsibility, to protect this invaluable ecosystem,” Duale said.

At the same time, Duale announced a government moratorium on cultivation in natural forests across the country saying the activity was undermining ongoing restoration efforts.

“I am issuing an immediate and total ban on cultivation in Cheptais and any other legally designated natural forest areas. These ecosystems must be safeguarded to maintain their ecological integrity and biodiversity,” Duale announced.

He cautioned forest adjacent communities in Mt. Elgon and cross the country against illegal forest activities including encroachment, cultivation and logging saying the government will maintain a hard stance.

“Anyone, including government officials, found engaging in activities that harm this ecosystem, be it through collusion, encroachment, or illegal cultivation, will face severe consequences, including dismissal.

“Our forests are not mere resources to exploit; they are the foundation of our national wellbeing and future. It is imperative that we all take responsibility and work together to protect them,” the CS reiterated.

Duale also spoke about the 15 billion national tree growing campaign saying the flagship Kenya Kwanza administration programme was both a climate action and livelihoods initiative.

He said the 15 billion trees target by 2032 would “fundamentally empower communities, restore ecosystems, create jobs, and bolster climate resilience”.

With the onset of the short rains season, Duale urged Kenyans to plant trees in large numbers.

“I express my appreciation to our partners, community members, and all those who are resolutely committed to this transformative project,” Duale said.

As part of the project launched today, CS Duale said Kenya Forest Service will work with Community Forest Associations (CFAs) to set up 6 large tree nurseries, each with an annual capacity of two million seedlings, across Mt. Elgon.

CS Duale, who was accompanied by Forestry PS Gitonga Mugambi, unveiled the expansion of Kaberua Tree Nursery from 500,000 seedlings to one million capacity annually.

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka assured Kenyans of his county government’s commitment to the full restoration of Mt. Elgon Forest ecosystem.

Other speakers at the launch included Forestry Mugambi, Bungoma Deputy Governor Janepher Mbatiany, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko.