CS Education Ogamba warns against arson as two dorms go up in flames in Kisii 

Two dormitories at Nyosia Mixed Secondary in Nyaribari Chache were razed following a fire incident at the school Saturday night.

At least 150 students had their personal affects gutted.

There was no fatality, school authorities reported late Sunday.

The cause of the inferno had not been established by Sunday afternoon even as investigations begun begun.

Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba, Nyaribari Chache Mp Zaheer Jhanda and Kisii University Vice Chancellor Prof Nathan Ogechi toured the school late Sunday to assess the extent of damage.

The CS said he was saddened by the incident and ordered for investigations.

He said the burning bears the hallmark of arson.

“Arson is a serious offence and the government will not hesitate in taking action against the suspect whether they are students or outsiders,” stated Ogamba.

He said already through investigations have been launched to ascertain the cause.

“As we move to ensure schools have good infrastructure do your part as students to be vigilant,” he said.

He said the government has no budget to finance repairs on dormitories razed by fires.

“It definitely saddens that the burden is passed to parents,” stated Migos.

Jhanda, on his part, described the suspected arson as appalling.

“Yes we have incurred damage but we are nonetheless happy that no student was harmed,” he said.

The MP donated mattresses to those affected by the fire.

Prof Nathan Ogechi asked the school heads to stay vigilant against malicious damage to property.