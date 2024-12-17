CS Joho Issues Fireworks Guidelines For New Year Celebrations

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Hassan Ali Joho has issued guidelines on the use of fireworks during the upcoming New Year celebrations.

In a statement, Joho emphasized that fireworks displays must only be conducted at authorized locations and in compliance with the Explosives Act Cap 115 of Kenyan law.

“Consequently, the public is requested to ensure that fireworks displays are carried out within the requirements of the Explosives Act Cap 115 Laws of Kenya. Fireworks displays should be carried out in an orderly manner so that the general public are not Inconvenienced,” the notice read.

Joho stated that permits for fireworks displays must be obtained from the State Department for Mining offices located in Nairobi, Mombasa, Wundanyi, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru, Nyeri, and Embu.

Authorized venues include clubs, hotels, churches, sports grounds, school compounds, or any other sites approved by an Inspector of Explosives.

The CS stressed that all fireworks must be sourced from licensed dealers and displays should only take place between 12:00 AM and 12:30 AM on December 31, 2024.

Additionally, display shells are restricted to a maximum of four-inch caliber in urban and built-up areas, unless specifically exempted by an Inspector of Explosives.

Joho further noted that only qualified, experienced, and sober individuals are allowed to handle and fire aerial shells or other display fireworks.

“Fireworks are not sold to any child who is below age Thirteen (13) years as doing so is an offence under Explosives Act, Cap 115,” he warned.