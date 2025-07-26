CS Julius Ogamba Makes Major Appointments In Universities And KUCCPS

Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba has announced major appointments in universities and the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS).

In a gazette notice dated July 25, 2025, Ogamba appointed Cyrus Gituai as the Non-Executive Chairperson of KUCCPS for a three-year term.

At the University of Nairobi, Prof. Chacha Nyaigotti-Chacha was appointed as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the university’s board. He will serve alongside Ambassador Dr. John Kakonge, Samuel Njuguna Kimani, Jonathan Dr. Ltipalei Lodompui, and Mary Amuyunzu, all appointed as board members for three years.

In Kenyatta University, Joash Mokamba Keraita and Isaac Opuya Litali were appointed as Council Members for a term of three years. They will be joined by Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Bashir Yusuf and Alice Waruguru Muita, also appointed as council members.

At Egerton University, Prof. James K. Sang was named Chairperson of the Council. Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed and Amos Okello were also appointed as members of the same council.

Josephat Kipsoy Sawe was reappointed as a Council Member of Kisii University. He will work with newly appointed members Dr. Pamela Awuor Ochieng, Prof. Peter Mageto, and Dr. Mwenda Makathimo.

For the University of Eldoret, Peter Onchari Kereri, Evelyne Timpiyan Legis, and Razoah Vitisia were named as new council members.

At the University of Embu, Prof. P. M. Kutima was appointed as the Non-Executive Chairperson, and Christine Guchu joined the council as a member.

Kirinyaga University will have new council members including Silas Jakakimba, Ibrahim Khamis Mutwafy, Ursula Sabina Oyatsi, and Margaret Kathambi Gitonga.

At Murang’a University of Technology, Allan Mugambi Michael, Amran Mohamed Ali, Getrude Chemutai Kurgat, and Abdul Ramadhan Odhiambo were appointed as members of the university council.

Garissa University will have new members John Karani Ndiwa, Jonah N. Kariuki, and Dr. Alice Otwala. Hassan Sheikh Mohamed was reappointed to continue serving on the council.

The Mama Ngina University College Council welcomed new members Lizzie Chongoti, Dr. Joyce Kemunto Nyabuti, Gilbert Wafula Nyongesa, Thomas Meigkwelly Leremore, and Davies Mukuria.

At Nyandarua University College, Kirkwony Sophy, Fatuma Abdi, Job Wafula Chelongo, CPA Julius G. Obare Mokogi, and Kariuki Peter Maru were appointed to the council.

John O. Shiundu was appointed as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Council of Bomet University College. He will work with Dr. Emily Kwamboka Nyagaram, Rose Chepkorir, Fredrick Njoroge, and Reuben C. Butaki.

Prof. Josephat Kipkoech Yego was appointed the Non-Executive Chairperson of Koitaleel Samoei University College, with Elizabeth Mjomba and Prof. Raphael Kapiyo joining as members.

At Moi University, Mercy Ringa Njagi was appointed as a council member. Eliazer Kipyego Kogey was appointed to the Council of Laikipia University, and Willy Kioko Malile to the Council of Rongo University.

Prof. Idle Omar Farah was appointed as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Council of the Technical University of Kenya, and John Nyambok joined as a council member.

David Joseph Osero and Edward Kobuthi were named to the Council of Karatina University, alongside David Opiyo. David Kipngetich Koech was appointed to the Council of South Eastern Kenya University.

At Taita Taveta University, Isaac Meroka Mbeche was named Non-Executive Chairperson. He will work with Emma Kibiru and Stephen Kilungya, who were also appointed as members.

Finally, Anthony Saiti and Mary Simat were appointed as members of the Council of the Co-operative University of Kenya.