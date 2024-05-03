CS Linturi Questioned Over Supply of Fake Fertilizer 

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi was Friday questioned for the second time by police over the supply of fake fertilizer.

Linturi was summoned by the detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following instructions by Office of the Director of Public Prosecution in ongoing probe into the saga.

Top other ministry officials were too expected at the DCI headquarters for grilling over the same issue.

Linturi arrived at DCI past 3 pm and went for the grilling session at the operations boardroom within the complex.

He was still there by 7 pm.

Whereas other officers at the ministry denied they were wanted, others said they were not involved in the issue as blame game started.

They will face among others abuse of office charges, officials said.

Officials said the top and five other senior officials including those from National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) had been summoned for grilling.

This is a separate file, which is being investigated.

Detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have opened nine separate files into the saga.

Linturi is among those who were grilled by police last week over the manufacturing, distribution and sale of substandard fertilizer to farmers under the fertilizer subsidy programme.

He met police in his office last Friday during which he was grilled for up to two hours, officials said.

Sources aware of the grilling said Linturi who was accompanied by his advisers and legal team denied any role in the scam.

He told the police his role is policy and he is not involved in procurement at all.

The detectives are still pursuing the matter and more grilling sessions are planned for those mentioned.

The ODPP had directed the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to carry comprehensive and thorough investigations regarding the manufacturing, distribution and sale of substandard fertilizer to farmers under the fertilizer subsidy programme.

After receiving the file on Linturi, the Director of Public Prosecution Mulele Ingonga pointed out gaps to be filled and directed police to grill the CS and other senior officials ahead of the resubmission of their file.

Police said they were almost finishing with the grilling sessions.

Ingonga had earlier approved the charges for the first group of those implicated in the scam.

Linturi is also facing an impeachment motion in Parliament.

Linturi has been adversely mentioned in the scam but he denies any role.

He has linked the saga to politics.

For instance, appearing before the National Assembly’s Agriculture Committee, Kel Chemicals Chief Operating Officer (COO) Devesh Patel dragged the names of senior government officials including Linturi into the scandal.

The damning allegations from Patel came barely a week after Kel Chemical’s factory was inspected and later closed by Linturi over alleged involvement in the fake fertilizer scandal.

The ministry of agriculture said they had completed the testing on all fertilizers being distributed under subsidy programme.

A statement said all fertilizers being distributed meet the required quality requirements except those manufactured and distributed by Ms KEL Chemicals-branded Kelphos Plus, Kelphos gold and NPK 10:26:10, which did not meet all required test parameters.

The ministry told farmers who have acquired or possess fertilizer from KEL Chemicals to immediately discontinue its use and to visit their nearest NCPB facility for further guidance.

The Ministry of Agriculture directed NCPB to replace all the substandard fertilizers that were distributed to farmers as it escalates the probe into the fake fertilizer scandal.