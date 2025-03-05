CS Murkomen Explains Delay In Arrest Of KWS Rangers Over Tana River Shooting

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has explained why the suspected killers of Isaac Jarso, a resident of Kone village in Tana River County, have not yet been arrested.

Appearing before the Senate, Murkomen stated that on December 29, 2024, at around 10:30 a.m., a team of 23 Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers was conducting an operation to remove cattle and herders who had allegedly settled inside Tsavo East National Park.

During the operation, the rangers encountered Isaac Abdulla Jarso, his family, and friends at his manyatta. An altercation ensued when the rangers attempted to arrest Jarso, leading to a physical confrontation. The scuffle escalated, resulting in one of the rangers fatally shooting Jarso.

At around 10:45 a.m., Said Omar, the assistant chief of Kone Sub-Location, reported the incident at Garsen Police Station.

Officers from Kone Police Post responded and found Jarso’s lifeless body with a gunshot wound on his upper right thigh. His body was later transferred to Malindi Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where a postmortem examination confirmed that he died from gunshot-inflicted injuries.

Investigations were launched, with statements recorded from key witnesses, including Jarso’s wife, two friends who were present at the time of the incident, and two brothers who arrived after being alerted. Statements were also taken from the KWS rangers involved in the operation.

To aid forensic analysis, all 23 rifles used by the rangers were seized and sent to the forensic laboratory in Nairobi for ballistic examination. However, Murkomen said the ballistic report is still pending, delaying further action.

“Once investigations are concluded, action will be taken against the KWS officer(s) found culpable in the fatal shooting,” Murkomen assured the Senate.