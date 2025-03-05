CS Murkomen Unveils Long-Term Security Measures For Kerugoya After Deadly Robbery

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has outlined long-term measures to enhance security in Kerugoya following a violent robbery that left one person dead.

Appearing before the Senate, Murkomen detailed the tragic events of January 24, 2025, when Gladys Nyambura Njuki, an M-Pesa shop operator in Kerugoya town, was attacked by armed robbers while heading home.

At around 9:30 p.m., Njuki closed her business and boarded a motorcycle, ridden by Eric Maina, to her residence in the Muthaiga area. Before they could reach their destination, they were ambushed by criminals on two numberless motorcycles. The assailants, armed with pistols, intercepted them, snatched Njuki’s handbag, and demanded money.

Hearing her distress calls, 44-year-old Peter Karimi Kamau rushed to help but was shot by one of the robbers. The criminals fired two shots into the air to scare away bystanders before fleeing on their motorcycles.

Police officers responded quickly, but the suspects had already escaped. At the scene, they recovered two spent cartridges and five rounds of 9x19mm ammunition. Kamau was rushed to Kerugoya County Referral Hospital but succumbed to his injuries on January 25. A post-mortem confirmed he had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Detectives launched investigations under the offence of robbery with violence. A forensic analysis at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters confirmed that the firearm used in the attack was also linked to a separate robbery in Ruiru.

“As of now, the suspects remain at large, and the case is still under active investigation to apprehend those responsible,” Murkomen said.

To enhance security, Murkomen announced several measures, including strengthening community policing and the Nyumba Kumi initiative. The government plans to increase police patrols and use technology such as CCTV surveillance in key areas, including markets, streets, and public transport hubs.

Additionally, digital crime-mapping systems will be implemented to track crime trends and allocate resources more effectively. Murkomen emphasized that security officers will receive modern training to keep up with evolving crime patterns.

“We will also engage private security firms to work alongside the police in patrolling and crime prevention efforts,” he added.