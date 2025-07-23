CS Mvurya Explains Delays In Completion Of Wote Stadium In Makueni

The Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, the Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, has explained the reasons behind the prolonged delay in completing Wote Stadium in Makueni County—eight years after construction began.

Appearing before the Senate on Tuesday, Mvurya was questioned by Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo, who demanded to know why the project, launched in 2017, still remains incomplete. He also sought to find out whether there were any plans or funds allocated for the stadium in the 2025/2026 financial year.

CS Mvurya acknowledged the delay and outlined several setbacks that have hampered progress, beginning with a decision by the Makueni County Government to shift the original construction site.

“The County Government changed the original site of the project, causing delays in commencement,” Mvurya said, adding that the new site posed major topographical challenges.

He explained that the western side of the stadium required stabilisation using boulders, prompting a redesign of the 1,500-seater pavilion. A retention wall also had to be built to support the running track, pitch, and pavilion.

Financial constraints were another major hurdle. The project received no funding in the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 financial years, delaying payments to contractors and consultants.

“The contractor was asked to vacate the site in December 2021 due to slow progress but later appealed and was reinstated,” he added.

The stadium’s completion date has since been revised multiple times—from the initial target of June 2018 to dates extending through October 2020, February 2022, February 2024, January 2025, and most recently, September 2025.

However, Mvurya confirmed that the Ministry has now prioritised the project and included it in its 2025/2026 development plans.

Pending works include the athletics track, changing rooms, a public ablution block, perimeter wall, gates, drilling of a borehole, and installation of an irrigation system.

The Ministry is also working closely with the Makueni County Government to fast-track the completion.

“We continue to collaborate with the County Government of Makueni to ensure the stadium’s completion as a vital investment in supporting local sports talent,” the CS told the Senate.

He noted that the project scope is under review to ensure it becomes a functional training facility, featuring a football pitch, athletics track, changing rooms, and a public ablution block. The revised completion date is now set for December 2025.