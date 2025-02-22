CS Ogamba Appoints New TVETA Recruitment Panel

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba has appointed a new panel to oversee the recruitment of the Board of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA).

In a gazette notice dated February 21, 2025, Ogamba named Paul Lilan as the chairperson of the panel.

Other members include Joah Machayo, Charles Nore Majani, Eric Ochieng, and Ehud Gachungu. Their appointment took effect immediately.

TVETA is a public agency established under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Act to regulate and coordinate training in Kenya. It oversees licensing, registration, and accreditation of institutions, programs, and trainers in the sector.

At the same time, CS Ogamba revoked the appointment of Prof. Amukowa Anangwe as the Chairperson of the University of Nairobi (UoN) Council.

The revocation, which also affects council member Langat Christopher Andrew, followed pressure from Members of Parliament and took effect on February 21.

The move comes after the National Assembly’s Education Committee faulted the Ministry of Education for failing to address leadership wrangles at the university.

Acting committee chair Jerusha Momanyi (Kisii Woman Representative) directed the ministry to submit a report on the university’s affairs within a week, warning that delays could lead to a crisis similar to the one that saw Moi University struggle with governance issues. Lawmakers have accused Prof. Anangwe of interfering with the university’s management and overstepping his mandate.

Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo claimed that the council chair had unilaterally made decisions, including postponing the election of deans and appointing acting officials without proper procedure.

“One person, the council chairman, is acting as the entire council. In one instance, we saw a letter directing the postponement of the dean’s election, and while the law allows the current dean to continue in an acting capacity, he chose to appoint someone else,” Gisairo stated.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera warned that the University of Nairobi was at risk of institutional collapse, accusing the council of staging a “silent coup” by assuming executive powers.