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    CS Ogamba Makes Changes to Moi University, JOOUST Councils

    David WafulaBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba has made changes to the councils of Moi University and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST).

    In a Gazette notice dated October 16, 2026, Ogamba appointed Geoffrey Nafukho Omulayi as a member of the Council of Moi University.

    The CS also revoked the appointment of Prof. Ronald Wasike Wamalwa as a member of the university’s council.

    In a separate appointment, Ogamba named Prof. Peter Wanyande as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Council of JOOUST.

    The appointments will run for three years.

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