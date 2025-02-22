CS Oparanya Appoints Committee To Oversee Nairobi Coffee Exchange Transition

Co-operatives and MSMEs Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has appointed a Working Committee to manage the transition of the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) under new coffee trading regulations.

In a gazette notice dated February 21, 2025, Oparanya named Kenneth Gitonga as the chairperson of the committee.

Other members include Jackie Muia, Amos Mamboleo, Irene Kabochi, Roselyne Chepkirui, Luka Rotich, Job Kihumba, Raphael Anampiu, and Elphas Tarus.

The committee will guide the transition of the Nairobi Coffee Exchange in line with the Capital Markets (Coffee Exchange) Regulations and the Crops (Coffee) (General) Regulations.

Their key responsibilities include reviewing the NCE’s legal ownership, advising on asset and liability transfers, and developing a governance framework for the new coffee exchange.

Additionally, the committee will oversee human resource structures, facilitate necessary licensing applications with the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), and recommend policy and legislative proposals to support the sector’s growth.

The team will also benchmark global best practices in coffee trading, propose collaboration strategies among sector stakeholders, and, if necessary, form sub-committees to focus on specific areas.

“The Working Committee shall remain in office for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of publication of this notice and the Cabinet Secretary may extend the term of the Working Committee,” the notice reads.