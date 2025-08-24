CS Wandayi Forms Committee To Fast-Track Kenya’s First Oil Development

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary James Opiyo Wandayi has set up a new committee to oversee the development of Kenya’s first oil project.

Through a Gazette Notice dated August 22, 2025, the CS announced the formation of the First Oil Technical, Commercial and Legal Working Committee.

Its role will be to fast-track the commercial development of oil discoveries in Block T6 and Block T7 as part of Kenya’s Vision 2030, and to help create a crude oil export route.

The committee will be chaired by Joseph Otieno.

Its membership includes more than 30 professionals drawn from different sectors, among them Joseph Wafula, Abigail Mwangi, Edward Kinyua, Josky Kisali, Vincent Areri, Charles Kamunya, Lemiso Koiyo, Sharon Rotich, Robert Kibiwott, Duncan Ndegwa, Charity Cheruiyot, David Kariuki, Leah Hadidah Jara, Loise Thugge, Leonard Yegon, Stella Opakas, Clement Nadio, Joel Sutter, Luqman Jamaldin, Michael Karanja, Stephanie Anyanga, Sheila Tonui, Ashley Toywa, Stephen Ikiki, Kennedy Ondieki, Charles Ouko, Stella Kamasir, Andrew Wanyonyi Khaemba, Simon Korir, Winfred Mueni Masaku, Zachary Ndege, Jacob Kipaa, Michael Kirui and Dr. Duncan Hunda.

The team has been tasked with negotiating oil agreements between the government and contractors to secure the country’s interests. It will also advise on policies, laws, and regulations needed for oil and gas exploration and production, and approve a roadmap for the first phases of oil development.

Other responsibilities include reviewing and overseeing agreements, advising on land access for oil projects, and submitting quarterly progress reports to the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary.

The committee may also consult experts, request documents from relevant parties, and make recommendations to advance the project.

“The Committee shall establish a secretariat which shall comprise of the members of the Committee and shall be responsible for preparing the reports of the Committee and for documenting the proceedings of the Committee,” the notice reads.

“The Committee shall execute its mandate in consultation with the Principal Secretary and shall be responsible to the Cabinet Secretary.”