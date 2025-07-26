CSs Ruku, Muuga, Kinyanjui, Kagwe Make Key Appointments

Cabinet Secretaries have made a series of appointments to various boards and government agencies through a gazette notice dated July 25, 2025.

Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry Lee Maiyani Kinyanjui appointed Dorothy Chepkoech as a Member of the Board of the Export Processing Zones Authority. She will serve for a term of three years.

In the same notice, Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes CS Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku appointed Brynes Mbogo as a Member of the National Youth Service Council.

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation CS Eric Muuga also made several appointments. He named John Lekuton (Dr.), Osman Abdi Sirat, Elias Shill, and Christine Chepkoech Kibet as Members of the Board of Directors of the Northern Water Works Development Agency.

Muuga further reappointed Teobald Mukundi Wambugu as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Tana Water Works Development Agency. He also reappointed Erick Rutto as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Water Sector Trust Fund. Other reappointed members include Josephine Erigae, Lucas Chepkitony, Maryan Ubah Mohamed, Andrew Muiya Mbithi, and Eng. Joseph Kimani Ngacha.

In addition, Muuga named Simon N. Nganga, Hassan Ahamednur Baricha, Jared Mekenye Ongwae, and Lydia Boke Marwa as Members of the Water Resources Authority.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Livestock Development CS Mutahi Kagwe appointed Jonah K. Marindich as a Member of the National Cereals and Produce Board.