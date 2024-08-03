Cypress vs Selenium: Which Testing Framework Is Right for You?

If you are in the field of web application testing, then your efficiency is directly proportional to the framework you are working on.

The decision to choose the framework is directly up to you.

Two of the most commonly used frameworks from which you can select are Cypress and Selenium.

So, for your convenience in choosing the right tool, we are providing you with a quick comparison between Selenium vs Cypress.

In the end, you will choose which framework to use.

An Introduction to Cypress and Selenium

Cypress

Cypress is a node-based website testing tool that is compatible with the current market scenarios for web testing.

Unlike other test runners like Jest and JavaScript stack, Cypress operates in the browser, covering all the tests faster and simulating the operations more accurately.

The visual test runner of Cypress is its USP because it helps this tool debug the testing more accurately and efficiently.

Selenium

Selenium has been in the website testing market for a very long time, yet it is doing its job at a very high-efficiency rate.

This tool was developed in 2004 by Jason Huggins and was the most needed framework for the work of website testing.

Suppose you are working on the Selenium framework.

In that case, you need not worry about the programming language in which the website is designed because this tool is compatible with almost all the programming languages that are being used for website creation.

Overall, this tool is also trusted by a large group of people.

Significant Differences in Cypress and Selenium

Architecture

Cypress:

Utilizes a Node: js and JavaScript stack architecture.

It can make changes in HTML elements based on the script provided for testing because of the functionality of the same run-loop with the AUT.

The test runner is present with this tool, which displays the tests and their promotion.

Selenium:

It is built on a Java-based architecture.

Operates a browser in a separate thread, which makes tests slower and more unstable but provides control.

Works effectively on popular programming languages like Java, C#, Python, and JavaScript based on client libraries.

Language Support

Cypress:

Scripting Languages: Javascript.

Teams that have previously used JavaScript and Node.Js will benefit from it.

Selenium:

Scripting Language: Java, Python, and PHP.

Suitable for an environment where multiple projects run at the same time.

Ease of Use

Cypress:

This API was created by keeping a friendly approach of the company developers in the centre.

You need to spend less time setting up the Cypress tool’s environment.

Write and debug tests are done quickly with pre-incorporated utilities and the help of the interactive dashboard.

Selenium:

Comparatively, you will have to spend more time setting up the application and understanding the functionality.

But, the library of this tool is wealthy.

It is beneficial in more complex testing.

Performance

Cypress:

The feature of executing the test directly in the browser results in comparatively less execution time.

Cypress is ideal for running unit and integration tests when the application is still a work in progress.

Selenium:

Performance depends on details such as setup and the traditions of best practices; Selenium is efficiently able to bring these features to the table.

Suitable for both, and especially for full-cycle testing.

The efficiency and effectiveness of this framework in working with different languages is a significant perk for Selenium while looking for performance features.

Cypress Use Cases

Cypress is ideal in the following cases:

When You have a new-generation web application to be tested that is created using the season’s JavaScript frameworks, such as React or Vue. Js. etc., use Cypress, undoubtedly.

If you want primary test cases that can be written without hassle and require little preconditions, Cypress is what you need.

When the efficiency of a test is your priority, Cypress is the tool to achieve it.

The side-by-side reloading feature helps achieve effective debugging like a breeze.

Selenium Use Cases

Selenium may be a better choice when:

If you have to run a test in multiple browsers, including Safari and others, Selenium is the one that you are left to work with.

Complex and specific tests that are not standard but more application-specific are better written and done using Selenium.

If you want to work with other testing frameworks, such as Cucumber, TestNG, and JUnit Selenium, you can do this with more ease.

It is useful when you have to test various functions and methodologies on external data sets.

Incorporating Cypress with Selenium

Both these tools have their specialities and limitations, but by bringing them together, we can take out the best of both for top-notch application testing.

Let’s understand how we can combine these two testing frameworks for the best results:

Unit and integration testing

Due to the ease of use, it provides, Cypress is best for unit and integration testing when compared with Selenium.

End-to-End Testing

Due to the extent of control it provides while testing applications, Selenium has the upper hand in this step.

The multiple language support and the ability to run the browser in a separate thread give the tester a manageable environment in which to work.

Transitioning Tests

If there are fresh features to be added to the web application under test, do it using Cypress, then test it in Selenium parallelly for accurate results.

Conclusion

While deciding on Cypress vs Selenium, we need to look up a few factors and choose as per the specific requirement in a particular web testing.

Cypress efficiently follows the instructions, forms executions, and debugs the website, making it an excellent option to look upon.

Modern web applications like JavaScript can be tested efficiently using Cypress.

Speaking of Selenium, it offers good language support.

It is efficient in performing more complex application testing and can adapt better to different technical environments.