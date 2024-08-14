Damian Lillard Siblings: Getting to Know Lanae and Houston Lillard

Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr. is an American professional basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He is known for his clutch shots and has been nicknamed, Dame Time.

Lillard played college basketball for the Weber State Wildcats and was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

He was named the NBA Rookie of the Year for the 2012–13 season and made seven NBA All-Star and seven All-NBA Team selections with the Blazers.

In 2021, Lillard won a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic team and was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

He was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023 after requesting a trade from Portland.

Off the court, Lillard is also a rapper under the stage name Dame D.O.L.L.A. He has released four studio albums, with his first charting on the Billboard 200.

Siblings

Damian has two known siblings, his sister, Lanae Lillard, and his brother, Houston Lillard.

Lanae maintains a private life, and not much is publicly known about her.

In contrast, Houston is from Oakland, California, and pursued a junior college degree while playing sports. He is recognized for his dedication and passion for athletics.

In addition to his siblings, Damian has a half-brother named Jahrell, who was involved in a serious incident in 2019, where he was shot five times but fortunately survived.

Tragically, Damian has experienced significant loss, having lost six family members in just an 18-month span, although specific details about these losses are not widely shared.

NBA career

Lillard’s NBA career began when he was selected sixth overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Despite being a relatively unknown prospect out of Weber State University, Lillard quickly made a name for himself in the league.

In his rookie season, Lillard averaged 19.0 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game, leading the Trail Blazers to the playoffs.

His impressive performance earned him the NBA Rookie of the Year award, and he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Over the next decade, Lillard established himself as one of the best point guards in the NBA.

He made seven consecutive All-Star teams from 2014 to 2020 and was named to the All-NBA Team seven times, including First Team selections in 2018 and 2019.

Lillard’s most notable attribute is his clutch shooting ability.

He has hit numerous game-winning shots and has a reputation for delivering in high-pressure situations.

In 2019, he hit a series-clinching three-pointer against the Oklahoma City Thunder from well beyond the arc, cementing his status as one of the league’s most fearless and talented scorers.

During his time in Portland, Lillard became the franchise’s all-time leader in 50-point games, showcasing his elite scoring prowess.

He recorded a career-high of 71 points in a single game against the Houston Rockets in 2020.

In 2023, Lillard requested a trade from the Trail Blazers and was subsequently dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks.

In his first season with the Bucks, Lillard continued to excel, averaging 32.2 points per game and helping the team secure a playoff berth.

Music career

Lillard, known by his stage name Dame D.O.L.L.A., has established himself as a talented rapper alongside his successful NBA career.

Music has been a part of Lillard’s life since a young age, as he grew up in a family that was heavily involved in music, with his mother always listening to songs and many of his cousins singing and rapping as kids.

Lillard started taking music more seriously towards the end of his college basketball career at Weber State University.

He began to notice that rapping provided a good balance and enjoyment for him, similar to the feeling he got from playing basketball.

In 2016, before the start of the NBA season, Lillard released his debut album The Letter O, which featured collaborations with Jamie Foxx, Lil Wayne, and Juvenile.

Since then, Lillard has amassed an impressive discography, releasing five albums and EPs under his Dame D.O.L.L.A. alias.

He has worked with notable artists such as Snoop Dogg, Lil Durk, and Sy Ari Da Kid.

Lillard’s music often reflects on his life experiences, including the challenges of divorce, his transition from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks and his passion for his hometown of Oakland, California.

In addition to his solo work, he launched his own record label, Front Page Music, to provide opportunities for up-and-coming rappers.

Lillard has also performed live at various venues and festivals, including JBL Fest in Las Vegas.