Dana White, the American businessman and sports promoter, has amassed a net worth of $500 million. He is best known for his role as the President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a leading mixed martial arts organization. White played a crucial part in transforming the UFC from a struggling entity into a global powerhouse in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Dana White Net Worth $500 Million Date of Birth Jul 28, 1969 Place of Birth Manchester Nationality American Profession Businessman, Sports Promoter

Dana White UFC Sale

In 2016, the UFC was sold to William Morris Endeavor (WME) for $4 billion. At the time of the sale, Dana White owned 9% of the organization. His share from the sale, after taxes, amounted to approximately $360 million. Before this, White had sold the majority of the UFC to the Fertitta brothers, who were billionaire casino magnates.

Impact on UFC and MMA

Under Dana White’s leadership, the UFC has seen tremendous growth. He is credited with expanding the UFC’s reach into international markets, signing lucrative television and sponsorship deals, and increasing its fan base and revenue. His aggressive marketing strategies and development of star fighters have elevated MMA to mainstream sports status. White has been instrumental in organizing some of the most high-profile fights in the sport’s history, significantly enhancing the UFC’s reputation.

Other Ventures and Philanthropy

Beyond his success with the UFC, Dana White has launched Zuffa Boxing and participated in various philanthropic efforts. His bold decisions and outspoken personality have made him a prominent figure in the sports world. He continues to contribute to the growth of MMA through his entrepreneurial ventures and charitable activities.

Early Life

Dana Frederick White Jr. was born on July 28, 1969, in Manchester, Connecticut. Raised primarily by his mother and grandparents, White spent his youth between Las Vegas and Maine. He developed a passion for sports, particularly boxing, and is a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox. White graduated from Hermon High School in Maine in 1987.

Dana White Career

White attended the University of Massachusetts but did not complete his degree. During his time there, he started a boxing program for at-risk children and worked as an aerobics instructor. He eventually moved to Las Vegas, where he founded Dana White Enterprises in 1992.

Also Read: Chuck Liddell Net Worth

White began managing fighters Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz and expanded into other fighting styles, including Mixed Martial Arts and Muay Thai. He reconnected with his childhood friend Lorenzo Fertitta, who saw potential in the UFC and, along with his brother Frank, purchased an 81% stake in the organization for $2 million in 2001. The Fertittas appointed White as president, and together, they transformed the UFC into an international phenomenon.

Continued Leadership

Dana White has remained president of the UFC even after the sale of the company. In May 2017, the UFC announced “Dana White’s Contender Series,” a show featuring up-and-coming fighters, available through UFC’s digital streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. In March 2019, White signed a new contract with ESPN to remain the UFC president for seven more years. In January 2023, he debuted his slap-fighting competition “Power Slap,” which was later canceled by TBS.

Controversies

Dana White has faced several controversies throughout his career. In 2009, he used derogatory language toward reporter Loretta Hunt and used anti-gay slurs, for which he later apologized. In 2023, he was seen on camera slapping his wife at a New Year’s Eve party in Mexico, for which both he and his wife apologized, attributing their actions to alcohol.

Personal Life

Dana White has been married to Anne since 1996, whom he met in eighth grade. They have three children: two sons, Aidan and Dana III, and a daughter named Savannah. White keeps his family life private. He was diagnosed with Ménière’s disease in 2012 and follows a keto diet to manage his health. White has been an ardent supporter of Donald Trump and has spoken at his rallies.

Dana White donated $50,000 for a liver transplant in 2010 and $100,000 in 2011 for renovations at his former high school. He has also been involved in various charitable activities.

Real Estate

White owns multiple properties in Las Vegas. He purchased a mansion in Pine Island Court in 2006 for $1.95 million and bought three other mansions in the same area between October 2016 and June 2017 for around $6.2 million in total. His family now resides in a luxurious Las Vegas mega-mansion.

Dana White Accolades

Dana White has received numerous accolades, including the Nevada Sportsman of the Year award in 2009, Promoter of the Year at the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Awards for nine consecutive years, and Leading Man of the Year at the World MMA Awards from 2008 to 2019. He was also awarded the Patriot Award by the Armed Forces Foundation in 2019.

UFC Sale to WME and Future

Before selling the company, Dana owned 9% of the UFC. In 2016, the UFC was sold to WME-IMG for $4 billion, netting White $360 million before taxes. In 2023, Endeavor (previously WME-IMG) formed a new public company that merged WWE with UFC, with White continuing to serve as UFC president.

Dana White Net Worth

Dana White net worth is $500 million.